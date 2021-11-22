Brokerages Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Target Price at $26.70

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

SWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. 4,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,855. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.91. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SolarWinds by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

