Brokerages Set RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Price Target at $18.75

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDHL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 14.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 392,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

RDHL stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. Equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

