Brokerages Set Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Price Target at $15.36

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.21.

MCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MCG traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. 2,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). Equities analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,178,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,950,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

