Brokerages Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price at $44.79

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.79.

MAXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXR stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 817,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,035. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

