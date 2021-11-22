Brokerages Set Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) PT at $11.50

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research firms recently commented on KDMN. Mizuho lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of KDMN stock remained flat at $$9.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,463. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 747.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

