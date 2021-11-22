Brokerages Set JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT at $15.50

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays cut shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of JOAN stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,981. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. JOANN’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

