Brokerages Set Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target at $17.88

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

CLNN stock remained flat at $$5.05 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,142. Clene has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. On average, research analysts expect that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

