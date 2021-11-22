Brokerages Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Target Price at $37.50

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 61,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $178,000.

Shares of CERE traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.98. 381,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,664. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

