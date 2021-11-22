Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) PT at $27.73

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI stock traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $36.18. 1,342,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,350. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.