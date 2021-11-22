Brokerages Set AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Price Target at $26.67

Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $23.78 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

