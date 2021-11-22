Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.22.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wingstop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wingstop by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $176.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.66, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

