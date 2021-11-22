Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.10 billion. TFI International reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 70.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TFI International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,176. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.29. TFI International has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.