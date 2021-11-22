Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.10 billion. TFI International reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 70.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TFI International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,176. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.29. TFI International has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
