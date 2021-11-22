Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $88.58. 337,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after purchasing an additional 390,397 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,574 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

