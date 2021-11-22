Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post $226.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.32 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $783.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $793.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $960.80 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

NYSE PDS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $464.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $292,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

