Brokerages Expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.26). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 133.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,358. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.09.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

