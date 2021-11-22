Brokerages Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Global Net Lease also reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 80,550 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. 5,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

