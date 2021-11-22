Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.56. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 164,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $307.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -9.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

