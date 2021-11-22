Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.56. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 164,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $307.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -9.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.