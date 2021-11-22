Brokerages Expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Aqua Metals posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. 41,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,557. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 236,003 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 135.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 180,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

