Brokerages Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to announce $564.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $561.86 million and the highest is $568.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $492.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE AQN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 18,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.