Brokerages Expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Post $1.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASO traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 111,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

