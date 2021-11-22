Brokerages Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.90. AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ACIU traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,524. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $393.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $6,465,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $92,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 23.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

