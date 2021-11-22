Brokerages Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,460. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. Yum China has a 12 month low of $52.53 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after purchasing an additional 829,687 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 496,262 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

