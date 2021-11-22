Brokerages Anticipate Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $18,552,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.04. Vtex has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

