Brokerages Anticipate Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valens Semiconductor.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000.

NYSE:VLN traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $8.70. 1,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,933. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

