Brokerages Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report sales of $188.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.30 million to $190.00 million. Unifi posted sales of $162.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $757.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.70 million to $761.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $807.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $815.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of UFI stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,957. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $421.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.87. Unifi has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $1,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

