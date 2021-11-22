Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to announce $51.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.20 million and the highest is $52.50 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $53.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $205.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $209.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $192.50 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $195.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IBCP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 114,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,812. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Independent Bank by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $371,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 15.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

