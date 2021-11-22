Brokerages Anticipate Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. Element Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESI. Mizuho began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

ESI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 69,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

