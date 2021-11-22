Brokerages Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $32.13. 3,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

