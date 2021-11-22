Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $554.03 Million

Brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce sales of $554.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $547.40 million. Crocs reported sales of $411.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,742,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after buying an additional 292,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after buying an additional 122,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,829. Crocs has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

