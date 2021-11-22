Brokerages Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.34). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

AGLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AGLE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,153. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

