BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,735,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after buying an additional 366,192 shares during the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 841,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after buying an additional 253,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 235,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 164,202 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

BSIG opened at $30.38 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

