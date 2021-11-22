BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 138.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

BSIG opened at $30.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

