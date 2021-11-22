Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

BRFS opened at $4.05 on Monday. BRF has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 325,283 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 305,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

