BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BPT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 189,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,468. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

