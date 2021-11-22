Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) President Purchases $46,980.00 in Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) President Mark Starkey acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Starkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Mark Starkey purchased 20,000 shares of Boxlight stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00.

BOXL traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.60. 55,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,022. Boxlight Co. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Boxlight during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 789.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 919,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

