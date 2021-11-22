Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Booking by 5.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,683.79.

Booking stock opened at $2,332.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,438.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,309.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

