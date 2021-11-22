BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $175.20

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175.20 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 174.20 ($2.28), with a volume of 9154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.60 ($2.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of £981.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BMO Global Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.