BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.29.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

