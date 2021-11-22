BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $80.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.