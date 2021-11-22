BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 417,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

BXC traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $73.55. 105,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $970.84 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $542,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

