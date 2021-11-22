Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Down 8.6%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.66. 18,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 711,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of research firms have commented on BLND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.