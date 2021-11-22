Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BXSL stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $34.62.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,660 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

