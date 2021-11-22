BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 3.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 127,772 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $914.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $669.00 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $900.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $891.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

