BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $84.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BJ. MKM Partners raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.36.

BJ opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 330,178 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

