BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $74.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.