BitMart Token Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (BMX)

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. BitMart Token has a market cap of $70.19 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMart Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00047504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00223357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00088107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011534 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 643,596,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Coin Trading

