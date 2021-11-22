Bitcoin SV Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144.18 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.90 billion and approximately $144.18 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $153.39 or 0.00274190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,942.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $552.58 or 0.00987763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00029249 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003452 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,904,127 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.