Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,961.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00004677 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and $2,961.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.35 or 0.00384570 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.85 or 0.00190895 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00101225 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.