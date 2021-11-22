Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3,350.00

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,350 ($43.77) and last traded at GBX 3,400 ($44.42), with a volume of 15675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,575 ($46.71).

The firm has a market cap of £177.11 million and a PE ratio of 26.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,848.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a GBX 100 ($1.31) dividend. This is an increase from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $43.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

In other Bioventix news, insider Bruce Hiscock bought 204 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,855 ($50.37) per share, for a total transaction of £7,864.20 ($10,274.63).

Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

