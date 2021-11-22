BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $120.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,149.75, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.