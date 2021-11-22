BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $120.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,149.75, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
